Couple loses everything after RV was rear-ended by semi-truck

Couple loses everything after RV was rear-ended by semi-truck

Grace Reader
Created: March 01, 2020 10:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A family driving through New Mexico said they lost everything they own in a crash along I-40 Saturday.

 “We had a semi park in our RV while going down the road,” said Dee Wilcox.

Wilcox and her husband were driving near Moriarty when they got into an accident with a semi-truck.

“We got a little bit of an inheritance from a grandfather and we used it to get a truck and trailer so that we would never be homeless, and now we're homeless,” Wilcox said.

The RV, which contained family heirlooms, clothes and food, was completely destroyed. Wilcox said the path to getting back on her feet won’t be an easy one.

“We're on disability so we can't just start over real easy,” she said.

A GoFundMe has been made to help Wilcox and her husband buy a new trailer. To donate, click here.


