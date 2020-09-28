Couple met with disappointment after traveling to Albuquerque for canceled Balloon Fiesta

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After traveling more than a thousand miles, a couple from the Pacific Northwest who made the trek to Albuquerque to see hot air balloons take to the sky for the Balloon Fiesta were met with disappointing news upon their arrival.
"We came from Shoreline, Washington and we were going to come down and mime for the hot air balloon show that's canceled,” said Bruce Nording.
Elena Sealander and Bruce Nording took off in their Bounder from Washington because they were expecting a fiesta, but got an empty lot instead.
"It was kind of like, ‘We'll just come down here put out a bag, donations, whatever, and have fun,” Nording said.
"I was so excited, I mean, oh my gosh I was just like flipping out and then I go, 'Why are we the only ones here?' and 'Can you call the museum?' and he did this morning, and they said it was canceled,” Sealander said.
Despite the confusion, the couple decided to hit the road again and find their next adventure.
"So we're packed up right now we are ready to go so we're just going to hit the road and, ya know, try to find other neat things,” Sealander said.
Spectator won’t be allowed to attend Balloon Fiesta this year, but hot air balloons will still go up.
So far, about 60 pilots have applied to launch. Pilot applications are still being accepted.
