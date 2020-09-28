Couple met with disappointment after traveling to Albuquerque for canceled Balloon Fiesta

"I was so excited, I mean, oh my gosh I was just like flipping out and then I go, 'Why are we the only ones here?' and 'Can you call the museum?' and he did this morning, and they said it was canceled,” Sealander said.

Despite the confusion, the couple decided to hit the road again and find their next adventure.

"So we're packed up right now we are ready to go so we're just going to hit the road and, ya know, try to find other neat things,” Sealander said.

Spectator won’t be allowed to attend Balloon Fiesta this year, but hot air balloons will still go up.

So far, about 60 pilots have applied to launch. Pilot applications are still being accepted.

To sign up, call 311 or click here.