Couple takes love to new heights with hot air balloon wedding

The special moment when the couple exchanged their vows was captured on camera with their close family members by their side.

It was a celebration of love—and a much-need escape—while floating away from the worries and troubles caused by the pandemic on the ground below.

“This is kind of a diamond in the rough, I guess you can say, where it's a moment we get to have with everything that's going on, that at least it is a plus or positive,” Lorisa said.

“It's been tough for everybody. Fortunately we met and I've had her and it's been one of the best years I've had,” Leslie said.

Although it wasn’t the traditional walk down the aisle, the couple’s ride in the sky will be an experience they’ll remember forever.