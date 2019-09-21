Couple ties the knot at Lobo tailgate

“I said, ‘Okay sure. You can call me maybe’,” Mendez said.

After Matt reached out to her, the couple hit it off.

Fast forward a few years and the couple if back to where they started doing more than celebrating their team, but by celebrating their love by saying “I do.”

UNM has been a pretty big part of their relationship since the beginning. In the 80’s, Sheila played volleyball for the Lobos. They couple still has all of their Lobo gear at their house.

“We have a basement that is a Lobo barn,” Kreuger said.

No matter if the Lobos win or lose, these two know they got the victory.

“I know exactly where I want to be and that’s with you,” Kreuger said.