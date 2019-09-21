Couple ties the knot at Lobo tailgate
Kassi Nelson
September 21, 2019 10:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A couple who met at a Lobo football tailgate tied the knot at Saturday’s tailgate.
“We met in this very lot seven years ago,” said groom Matthew Kreuger during the wedding ceremony.
Matt Kreuger and Sheila Mendez were getting ready to cheer on the Lobos with some friends when Matt gathered the courage to ask for her number.
“I said, ‘Okay sure. You can call me maybe’,” Mendez said.
After Matt reached out to her, the couple hit it off.
Fast forward a few years and the couple if back to where they started doing more than celebrating their team, but by celebrating their love by saying “I do.”
UNM has been a pretty big part of their relationship since the beginning. In the 80’s, Sheila played volleyball for the Lobos. They couple still has all of their Lobo gear at their house.
“We have a basement that is a Lobo barn,” Kreuger said.
No matter if the Lobos win or lose, these two know they got the victory.
“I know exactly where I want to be and that’s with you,” Kreuger said.
