Couple ties the knot at Lobo tailgate | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Couple ties the knot at Lobo tailgate

Kassi Nelson
September 21, 2019 10:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A couple who met at a Lobo football tailgate tied the knot at Saturday’s tailgate.

Advertisement

“We met in this very lot seven years ago,” said groom Matthew Kreuger during the wedding ceremony.

Matt Kreuger and Sheila Mendez were getting ready to cheer on the Lobos with some friends when Matt gathered the courage to ask for her number.

“I said, ‘Okay sure. You can call me maybe’,” Mendez said.

After Matt reached out to her, the couple hit it off.

Fast forward a few years and the couple if back to where they started doing more than celebrating their team, but by celebrating their love by saying “I do.”

UNM has been a pretty big part of their relationship since the beginning. In the 80’s, Sheila played volleyball for the Lobos. They couple still has all of their Lobo gear at their house.

“We have a basement that is a Lobo barn,” Kreuger said.

No matter if the Lobos win or lose, these two know they got the victory.

“I know exactly where I want to be and that’s with you,” Kreuger said.

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Created: September 21, 2019 10:28 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD investigates second shooting death hours apart
APD investigates second shooting death hours apart
Parents of girl left in hot car struggling to cope with loss
Parents of girl left in hot car struggling to cope with loss
Police: Man shot, killed near UNM
Police: Man shot, killed near UNM
Motorcyclist killed in crash on ABQ's West Side
Motorcyclist killed in crash on ABQ's West Side
Website allows people to find prostitutes, rate sex workers
Website allows people to find prostitutes, rate sex workers
Advertisement



APD asks for help to locate kidnapped woman
APD asks for help to locate kidnapped woman
Woman's vehicle broken into while she was sleeping in her car
Woman's vehicle broken into while she was sleeping in her car
APD investigates second shooting death hours apart
APD investigates second shooting death hours apart
Attendance for Lobo football game reaches 27,000
Attendance for Lobo football game reaches 27,000
Police: Man shot, killed near UNM
Police: Man shot, killed near UNM