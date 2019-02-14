Couples flock to Metro Court for Valentine's Day weddings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Hundreds of people lined up to get married at the Bernalillo County Metro Courthouse Thursday.
Wendy and Scott Mason decided to tie the knot after spending the past decade together.
“We've been together ten years and we decided to get married,” Wendy said.
Other couples didn’t wait as long to get married.
Ecstasy and Desire said they’ve been together for five months.
“I don’t know, sometimes you meet people who are just the one,” Ecstasy said.
