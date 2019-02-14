Couples flock to Metro Court for Valentine's Day weddings | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Couples flock to Metro Court for Valentine's Day weddings

Hawker Vanguard
February 14, 2019 05:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Hundreds of people lined up to get married at the Bernalillo County Metro Courthouse Thursday.

Advertisement

Wendy and Scott Mason decided to tie the knot after spending the past decade together.

“We've been together ten years and we decided to get married,” Wendy said.

Other couples didn’t wait as long to get married.

Ecstasy and Desire said they’ve been together for five months.

“I don’t know, sometimes you meet people who are just the one,” Ecstasy said. 

Credits

Hawker Vanguard


Updated: February 14, 2019 05:29 PM
Created: February 14, 2019 04:49 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police identify 16-year-old student who fired shot at Cleveland HS
Police identify 16-year-old student who fired shot at Cleveland HS
Gov. Lujan Grisham slams Pres. Trump's national emergency strategy
Gov. Lujan Grisham slams Pres. Trump's national emergency strategy
Trump to sign border deal, declare national emergency
Trump to sign border deal, declare national emergency
Bio-waste falls onto road in NE Albuquerque
Bio-waste falls onto road in NE Albuquerque
$10,000 reward offered for information on Valentine's Day murder cold case
Wilson Joe Chiquito
Advertisement




Police identify 16-year-old student who fired shot at Cleveland HS
Police identify 16-year-old student who fired shot at Cleveland HS
Students, parents relieved no one was hurt during incident at Cleveland HS
Students, parents relieved no one was hurt during incident at Cleveland HS
Senate to consider seizing firearms from people posing 'immediate threat'
Senate to consider seizing firearms from people posing 'immediate threat'
Rep. Ben Ray Luján responds to Pres. Trump's emergency declaration
Rep. Ben Ray Luján responds to Pres. Trump's emergency declaration
Gov. Lujan Grisham slams Pres. Trump's national emergency strategy
Gov. Lujan Grisham slams Pres. Trump's national emergency strategy