Couple's moving van stolen from SE Albuquerque hotel parking lot

Brittany Costello
October 04, 2019 06:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A couple that was traveling through Albuquerque had their moving van stolen while staying at a hotel in southeast Albuquerque.

Kyle Pappa and his wife were traveling from California. They stopped in Albuquerque on their way to Colorado.

“This is my one stop in Albuquerque,” Pappa said. “I guess I should have done more research.”

Pappa and his wife stayed at the Baymont hotel near the airport. They woke up to learn their moving van was stolen.

The act was caught on surveillance video.

“They actually waited for the security guards to leave,” Pappa said. “They came in and broke into the vehicle. They said they bashed a flat head screwdriver into the ignition.”

Pappa said they had dressers, lamps and a shot gun in the van.

“I just never thought, never thought this would happen,” he said.

Pappa, who is a Marine, said the thief also made off with his dress blues, boots and military gear.

A white truck is the only description police have to go on.

The theft comes as guests will be flooding into Albuquerque hotels for the Balloon Fiesta.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson said they have a plan to prevent thefts.

“We typically do tactical plans especially with auto theft and auto burglary,” APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said. “We'll set up trailer cameras out there at some of the hotels.”

Brittany Costello


Updated: October 04, 2019 06:13 PM
Created: October 04, 2019 04:41 PM

