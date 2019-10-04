Couple's moving van stolen from SE Albuquerque hotel parking lot

Pappa and his wife stayed at the Baymont hotel near the airport. They woke up to learn their moving van was stolen.

The act was caught on surveillance video.

“They actually waited for the security guards to leave,” Pappa said. “They came in and broke into the vehicle. They said they bashed a flat head screwdriver into the ignition.”

Pappa said they had dressers, lamps and a shot gun in the van.

“I just never thought, never thought this would happen,” he said.

Pappa, who is a Marine, said the thief also made off with his dress blues, boots and military gear.

A white truck is the only description police have to go on.

The theft comes as guests will be flooding into Albuquerque hotels for the Balloon Fiesta.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson said they have a plan to prevent thefts.

“We typically do tactical plans especially with auto theft and auto burglary,” APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said. “We'll set up trailer cameras out there at some of the hotels.”