Couples out thousands of dollars after popular wedding venue abruptly closes

“It's really, it puts a damper on everything,” she said. “I know that my fiancée and I, we both are in the restaurant industry and we work our butts off to be able to make the money that we do and we really stuck our leg out to try and book this venue and it really changed the whole dynamic of our wedding planning.”

The couple said they’re opting for a courthouse wedding now instead of a traditional wedding ceremony.

“We don't even want to go through the stress of having a wedding now,” Erdman said.

Erdman said she wants the company to know what they did to couple’s everywhere.

“I really want them to understand the damage that they did, not just emotionally, but budget wise,” she said.