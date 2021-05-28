Court affirms convictions in Albuquerque policeman's death | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Court affirms convictions in Albuquerque policeman's death

Court affirms convictions in Albuquerque policeman's death

The Associated Press
Created: May 28, 2021 06:42 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has affirmed the convictions of a man in the fatal shooting of an Albuquerque police officer in 2015.

In a unanimous opinion Thursday, the state’s high court rejected Davon Lymon’s arguments on appeal challenging his convictions of first-degree murder, evidence tampering, forgery, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

In 2019, Lymon was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for the murder plus 11½ years for the other charges.

Police officer Daniel Webster was shot as he tried to handcuff Lymon, who was stopped while driving a motorcycle that police dispatchers reported was stolen.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Marijuana poisoning on the rise in New Mexico
Marijuana poisoning on the rise in New Mexico
Low turnout for job fair at Civic Plaza
Low turnout for job fair at Civic Plaza
Community pays tribute to mother killed in suspected DWI crash
Community pays tribute to mother killed in suspected DWI crash
NMPED: Entire Los Lunas school board suspended indefinitely
NMPED: Entire Los Lunas school board suspended indefinitely
Priest remembered as compassionate, humble man
Priest remembered as compassionate, humble man