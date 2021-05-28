Court affirms convictions in Albuquerque policeman's death

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has affirmed the convictions of a man in the fatal shooting of an Albuquerque police officer in 2015.

In a unanimous opinion Thursday, the state’s high court rejected Davon Lymon’s arguments on appeal challenging his convictions of first-degree murder, evidence tampering, forgery, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.