Court awaits competency evaluation for passenger accused of crashing Greyhound bus

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: January 04, 2022 05:25 PM
Created: January 04, 2022 03:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Leroy Maass is charged with felony aggravated battery because police say he jumped over a barrier inside a Greyhound bus before yanking the steering wheel – causing it to crash just off I-40 in Albuquerque.
Five people were taken to the hospital and the bus driver was seriously injured.
Maass has been locked up inside the Metropolitan Detention Center ever since. Prosecutors are waiting to make their argument that Maass is too dangerous to be released from jail.
"It needs to be an open-ended extension until the competency is resolved," Judge Cindy Leos said in a hearing Tuesday. "Once competency is resolved, then we'll send a detention hearing."
