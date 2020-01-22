Court docs.: Man called officer a 'pig' after police shooting | KOB 4
Court docs.: Man called officer a 'pig' after police shooting

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 22, 2020 03:52 PM
Created: January 22, 2020 02:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The man who was shot by a New Mexico State Police officer Tuesday was identified as Roman Craig, according to court documents.

The officer shot Craig, who was carrying a gun, on I-25 after the suspect allegedly refused to follow commands.

Officers handcuffed Craig and provided aid to him. When asked why Craig pointed the gun at the officer, he said, "because you're a pig," according to an arrest warrant.

Craig was taken to UNM Hospital for treatment. He faces a charge of aggravated assault upon a peace officer. 


