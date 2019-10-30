Court docs: Sandia HS student was not intended target of shooting | KOB 4
Court docs: Sandia HS student was not intended target of shooting

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 30, 2019 06:10 PM
Created: October 30, 2019 05:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A criminal complaint states that Sandia High School student Sean Markey was not the intended target of a shooting that took his life.

A witness told police Izaiah Garcia got into a dispute with another person at a homecoming party before firing shots. 

A bullet hit Markey in the back. Friends rushed Markey to Kaseman Hospital where he died.

Police said they were able to identify Garcia as a suspect through surveillance video and witness interviews.

Garcia was also implicated in death of Cayla Campos. Witnesses said his vehicle was at the park where she was shot. 


