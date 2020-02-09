Court documents: 14-year-old facing murder charges has had 5 prior arrests

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: February 09, 2020 10:10 PM
Created: February 09, 2020 10:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A teen who is accused of first-degree murder has had multiple run-ins with the law, according to court documents. In late January, 14-year-old Jevyn Steadman turned himself in for the murder of Lawrence Howard.
Craig Steadman, Jevyn’s father, was in court last week during a hearing to decide whether Jevyn would remain in jail until his trial. Steadman said this was not the first time his son has been in serious trouble.
Back in 2018, Jevyn was charged with breaking his dad’s window. A month later, Jevyn was charged with battery against a school employee.
Jevyn faced a felony charge in January 2019 for attempting to burglarize a home. A month later he faced two more battery charges, an assault charge and criminal damage to property at Grant Middle School.
"I asked him—he needs help—find something, put him in a program or something,” said Jevyn’s father during the hearing.
Court documents show that Jevyn has repeatedly failed to show up for court appearances and violated conditions of release.
Prosecutors are trying to charge Jevyn as an adult for his first-degree murder charge.
Jevyn’s father said part of the problem is the criminal justice system.
"You cannot just throw all of this on him. Y'all justice system needs to be upgraded and y'all need to do what y'all need to do,” Craig Steadman said.
Jevyn’s five arrests have led to nearly a dozen different charges before his most recent murder charge.
A judge decided to hold him in custody until trial. The question about whether he is competent to stand trial moving forward is still to be determined. He was found incompetent in 2018 in a different case.
