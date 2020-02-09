Court documents: 14-year-old facing murder charges has had 5 prior arrests

"I asked him—he needs help—find something, put him in a program or something,” said Jevyn’s father during the hearing.

Court documents show that Jevyn has repeatedly failed to show up for court appearances and violated conditions of release.

Prosecutors are trying to charge Jevyn as an adult for his first-degree murder charge.

Jevyn’s father said part of the problem is the criminal justice system.

"You cannot just throw all of this on him. Y'all justice system needs to be upgraded and y'all need to do what y'all need to do,” Craig Steadman said.

Jevyn’s five arrests have led to nearly a dozen different charges before his most recent murder charge.

A judge decided to hold him in custody until trial. The question about whether he is competent to stand trial moving forward is still to be determined. He was found incompetent in 2018 in a different case.