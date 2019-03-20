Court documents: 15-year-old was shot and left on side of road | KOB 4
Court documents: 15-year-old was shot and left on side of road

Kassi Nelson
March 20, 2019 06:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Three people have been arrested in connection to the death of 15-year-old Evyn Scott.

Scott Spencer, 19, was in court Wednesday on kidnapping charges. He will remain behind bars as a District Court judge decides whether to keep him behind bars pending trial.

According to a police report, Evyn’s grandmother dropped him off at a gas station at Central and Western Skies to meet up with friends last Thursday.

Police believe Scott Spencer, Russell Spencer, 17, and Alex Wilson, 17, beat up Evyn before Rusell Spencer shot him.

Evyn’s body was left on the side of the road in the East Mountains.

Russell Spencer is charged with murder and is expected in court Thursday.

Wilson is charged with kidnapping.

Kassi Nelson


Updated: March 20, 2019 06:05 PM
Created: March 20, 2019 05:48 PM

