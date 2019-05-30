Court documents: Dispute over vomit led to Uber driver shooting passenger

After telling Porter to get out of the car, Benedict said Porter slammed the door and an argument ensued.

Benedict told police he pulled his handgun out after Porter threw his sunglasses at him.

Porter apparently told Benedict, “You’re not going to shoot me.”

Benedict said Porter then threatened to run him over with his own car and walked toward the driver’s side door.

Benedict said he shot Porter when he started to get inside the vehicle. Six bullet casings were found at the scene. Porter had been shot twice, under his left armpit. Porter died at the scene.

Benedict has not been charged.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement that says the case was submitted for review and prosecutors are going over hundreds of documents and videos.

A charging decision could be determined in the next few weeks.