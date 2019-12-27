Court documents reveal disturbing details about murder-suicide in Rio Rancho

According to the affidavit, the family spent Christmas Eve at a relative’s home and left around 1:30 a.m. Relatives became worried on Christmas Day when they didn't hear from the family.

That's when two relatives discovered the family shot to death inside the home.

The affidavit reveals both sons were shot to death in their beds. Marilyn's body was found at the foot of her teenage son's bed. Carlos was found face down across her legs.

As for a possible motive, the affidavit states, "Through additional interviews, it was learned that Carlos suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and he and Marilyn were in the process of obtaining a divorce."

According to the search warrant a black handgun was found under Carlos's body.