Court documents reveal disturbing details about murder-suicide in Rio Rancho

Kai Porter
Created: December 27, 2019 05:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Court documents reveal new details about what police believe was a murder-suicide in Rio Rancho that killed a family of four on Christmas Day.
An affidavit for a search warrant describes what family members and police found inside the victim's home. It also reveals a possible motive.
Police identified the victims as 50-year-old Carlos Velasquez, his 45-year-old wife Marilyn and the couple's two sons, 22-year-old Roberto and 14-year-old Adrian.
“My nephew just got into Harvard, I mean Stanford,” said Rose Varona, a relative. “They're both gifted. They were both extremely excellent at everything they did. I don't know why their dad would do this. I know that he had PTSD.
According to the affidavit, the family spent Christmas Eve at a relative’s home and left around 1:30 a.m. Relatives became worried on Christmas Day when they didn't hear from the family.
That's when two relatives discovered the family shot to death inside the home.
The affidavit reveals both sons were shot to death in their beds. Marilyn's body was found at the foot of her teenage son's bed. Carlos was found face down across her legs.
As for a possible motive, the affidavit states, "Through additional interviews, it was learned that Carlos suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and he and Marilyn were in the process of obtaining a divorce."
According to the search warrant a black handgun was found under Carlos's body.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company