Court Documents: Student who fired shot at Cleveland HS had kill list

Another student said Joshua pulled the trigger again and the gun did go off.

Investigators said that's when he put the gun down and ran off.

When police found him in an arroyo by his home, they found a backpack with a nylon handgun holster, a handgun magazine inside his pocket along with a list that said:

1. Find ex gf

2. Kill ex gf

3. Kill other people

4. If you have a last bullet take your own life

Investigators also say Joshua left a note at his home that said he was sorry.

A teacher also told police that she got a text from Joshua saying, "I'm sorry Miss Sawyer but the voices won't stop."

Joshua is expected to appear before a judge Monday on a list of charges, including three counts of attempted murder.

Students Return to School Tuesday

While students stayed home from school Friday, the staff at Cleveland High School met to discuss Thursday's incident.

"There's a lot of steps that we'll be taking from this point forward," said Beth Pendergrass, Rio Ranco Public spokesperson. "Our first step is the student. making sure they feel safe to return. making sure we have supports in place for them, same for the staff."

Pendergrass said counselors are available for anyone who needs to talk.