Court: EMTs can take blood in drunken driving cases | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: December 17, 2021 01:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Emergency room technicians who are trained and experienced in drawing blood can draw blood for the purpose of a DWI investigation.

The New Mexico Supreme Court made the determination in an opinion issued Thursday in a case that originated in San Juan County.

Attorney General Hector Balderas said the decision codifies a common-sense notion and supports the Legislature’s intent to allow for valid blood draws to be used as evidence in DWI investigations and prosecutions.

State data shows there have been more than 100 fatalities resulting from alcohol-involved crashes so far this year. That's notably less than the previous two years.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

