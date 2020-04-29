Court forces New Mexico COVID-19 patients to self-isolate

Any offenders could be fined up to $5,000 and jailed for up to six months for each violation, and the state could seek multiple orders against the same person, department officials said.

State health officials on Tuesday reported the number of COVID-19 cases is approaching 3,000 while 110 people have died.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.