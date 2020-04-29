Court forces New Mexico COVID-19 patients to self-isolate

The Associated Press
Updated: April 29, 2020 01:08 PM
Created: April 29, 2020 12:59 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two uncooperative coronavirus patients have been ordered by a New Mexico court to self-isolate.
Department of Health spokesman David Morgan declined to identify the targets of the orders or why they were imposed, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
“The people we are isolating are entitled to privacy as their quarantine resulted from a medical issue,” he said. “Any patient in New Mexico is entitled to the same level of patient privacy.”
The Department of Health recently announced it would seek public health orders to force someone who tested positive for COVID-19 to remain isolated or quarantined if they refused to do so voluntarily.
Any offenders could be fined up to $5,000 and jailed for up to six months for each violation, and the state could seek multiple orders against the same person, department officials said.
State health officials on Tuesday reported the number of COVID-19 cases is approaching 3,000 while 110 people have died.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)