Court order to protect endangered owl suspends commercial wood cutting

The court has allowed personal fuel wood to be cut, but commercial wood cutting and other programs are suspended.

The Christmas tree for the U.S. Capitol is supposed to come from New Mexico this year, but as of now that project is on hold.

"It's a very, very great thing for New Mexico to have this project and I know that everybody from the Governor's office to different local communities are really excited about this,” the spokesman said.

U.S. Forest Service officials said they are confident the program will resume before the Christmas tree is supposed to be cut in November.

“Have this issue resolved and the project will continue as planned,” the spokesman said.

There has not yet been word on when the court will make its ruling.