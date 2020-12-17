Court program to help veterans celebrates 100th graduate

Jefferson spent six years in the Army and received an honorable discharge. However, last year, he was charged with two DWI’s in three months.

According to Jefferson, some of the drinking stemmed from issues when he served.

“I used to have a lot of anxiety issues that I would keep inside,” he said.

“I would try to handle things on my own, and more times than not, I wouldn’t deal with things at all,” Jefferson added.

Since getting the DWI’s, Jefferson has graduated from nursing school and is currently helping fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Jefferson said he liked how the program includes mentors and offers veterans resources instead of jail time.

“And these specialty courts don’t look at is what you did – but they look overall your mental health, your physical health, ways to improve you as a person and a citizen of the community,” Jefferson said.

