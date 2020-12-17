Court program to help veterans celebrates 100th graduate | KOB 4
Court program to help veterans celebrates 100th graduate

Patrick Hayes
December 17, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A metro court program created to help former service members celebrated their 100th graduate on Thursday.

“This is a major milestone for everyone who has been involved in shaping and growing the program over the years,” said Judge Henry A. Alaniz, who currently oversees the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court’s Community Veterans Court (C.V.C.)

Former military members who are charged with certain offenses can join the specialty court and receive treatment instead of jail time.

Benoit Jefferson, an Army veteran, became the court's 100th graduate Thursday.

Jefferson spent six years in the Army and received an honorable discharge. However, last year, he was charged with two DWI’s in three months.

According to Jefferson, some of the drinking stemmed from issues when he served.

“I used to have a lot of anxiety issues that I would keep inside,” he said. 

“I would try to handle things on my own, and more times than not, I wouldn’t deal with things at all,” Jefferson added.

Since getting the DWI’s, Jefferson has graduated from nursing school and is currently helping fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Jefferson said he liked how the program includes mentors and offers veterans resources instead of jail time.

“And these specialty courts don’t look at is what you did – but they look overall your mental health, your physical health, ways to improve you as a person and a citizen of the community,” Jefferson said.
 


