Court sides with governor, dismisses lawsuit from Legacy Church over public health order | KOB 4
Advertisement

Court sides with governor, dismisses lawsuit from Legacy Church over public health order

Court sides with governor, dismisses lawsuit from Legacy Church over public health order

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 15, 2020 02:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A District Court judge dismissed a lawsuit against the state that was brought by Legacy Church in Albuquerque.

The church wanted the court to throw out the governor's ban on mass gatherings in places of worship.

Advertisement

The state pointed out that other churches were able to abide by the order, and added that Legacy Church does not have the right to expose the community to possible disease.

The current public health order allows places of worship to operate at 25% capacity. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Amid COVID-19 spike, city of Albuquerque to step up mask enforcement
Amid COVID-19 spike, city of Albuquerque to step up mask enforcement
4 NM restaurants have permits suspended after violating public health order
4 NM restaurants have permits suspended after violating public health order
Court sides with governor, dismisses lawsuit from Legacy Church over public health order
Court sides with governor, dismisses lawsuit from Legacy Church over public health order
NM Restaurant Association sues governor over indoor dining
NM Restaurant Association sues governor over indoor dining
Gov. Lujan Grisham participates in virtual event for Biden campaign
Gov. Lujan Grisham participates in virtual event for Biden campaign
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 330 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 330 additional COVID-19 cases
Amid COVID-19 spike, city of Albuquerque to step up mask enforcement
Amid COVID-19 spike, city of Albuquerque to step up mask enforcement
BCSO says they plan to use smartphones as body cams
BCSO says they plan to use smartphones as body cams
Pilot makes emergency landing after engine failure, no injuries reported
Pilot makes emergency landing after engine failure, no injuries reported
Court sides with governor, dismisses lawsuit from Legacy Church over public health order
Court sides with governor, dismisses lawsuit from Legacy Church over public health order