Court sides with governor, dismisses lawsuit from Legacy Church over public health order

Created: July 15, 2020 02:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A District Court judge dismissed a lawsuit against the state that was brought by Legacy Church in Albuquerque.
The church wanted the court to throw out the governor's ban on mass gatherings in places of worship.
The state pointed out that other churches were able to abide by the order, and added that Legacy Church does not have the right to expose the community to possible disease.
The current public health order allows places of worship to operate at 25% capacity.
