Court weighs tribes' aboriginal water claims for Jemez River | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Court weighs tribes' aboriginal water claims for Jemez River

Court weighs tribes' aboriginal water claims for Jemez River

The Associated Press
Updated: October 01, 2020 07:47 AM
Created: October 01, 2020 07:45 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A decades-long battle over rights to the Jemez River has taken another turn.

The question before the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was whether the mere extension of Spanish authority over the American Southwest centuries ago extinguished the aboriginal water rights of Indigenous communities.

Advertisement

A three-judge panel on Tuesday overturned a lower court decision, ruling that Spain would have had to take formal action to extinguish the rights, such as reducing or altering water use.

Parties in the case say settling that point could affect the outcome. It will be up to the district court to handle further proceedings.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Former APD chief unloads on Keller administration, interim chief and CAO respond
Former APD chief unloads on Keller administration, interim chief and CAO respond
Protesters condemn white supremacy following president's controversial comments
Protesters condemn white supremacy following president's controversial comments
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 281 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 281 additional COVID-19 cases
Cowboys for Trump founder banned from reservation
Cowboys for Trump founder banned from reservation
Navajo people may receive COVID-19 relief checks
Navajo people may receive COVID-19 relief checks
Advertisement


APD: Man in critical condition after NE Albuquerque stabbing
APD: Man in critical condition after NE Albuquerque stabbing
Former APD chief unloads on Keller administration, interim chief and CAO respond
Former APD chief unloads on Keller administration, interim chief and CAO respond
12 Democratic governors vow that all votes will be counted
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks in front of a newly-painted mural by artist Ndubisi Okoye, during a press conference by MichiganVoting.com Coalition members announcing
Court weighs tribes' aboriginal water claims for Jemez River
Court weighs tribes' aboriginal water claims for Jemez River
Protesters condemn white supremacy following president's controversial comments
Protesters condemn white supremacy following president's controversial comments