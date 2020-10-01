Court weighs tribes' aboriginal water claims for Jemez River

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A decades-long battle over rights to the Jemez River has taken another turn.
The question before the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was whether the mere extension of Spanish authority over the American Southwest centuries ago extinguished the aboriginal water rights of Indigenous communities.
A three-judge panel on Tuesday overturned a lower court decision, ruling that Spain would have had to take formal action to extinguish the rights, such as reducing or altering water use.
Parties in the case say settling that point could affect the outcome. It will be up to the district court to handle further proceedings.
