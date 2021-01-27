Couy Griffin demands release from federal custody following U.S. Capitol riot

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Griffin made a prediction about Inauguration Day where he said “blood will run out of the building”.

Griffin brought his plans up again in an Otero County Commission meeting.

Griffin’s attorney claims federal prosecutors ignored Griffin’s statements “that he lawfully carried firearms solely to protect himself and his family from death threats.”

According to court documents obtained by KOB 4, the FBI refers to interviews with Griffin and one of his associates during the investigation. Griffin described himself as “an American to the bone,” and denied he had violent intentions.

Following his arrival in D.C., an FBI asked, “What brought you back to D.C.?” Griffin responded, “I was concerned. The country going straight back down the tube. The election was stolen. I came to pray for the Nation.”

When asked if he was traveling with guns, Griffin said, “it’s my Second Amendment Right. I have death threats…”

Griffin’s pre-trial detention hearing is schedule for Feb. 1.