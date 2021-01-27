Couy Griffin demands release from federal custody following U.S. Capitol riot

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The attorney for Otero County Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin is demanding he be released from federal custody.
Griffin faces charges for his role in the chaos that happened at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, and has been in custody since he was arrested in Washington, D.C. earlier this month.
Federal prosecutors are pushing to keep Griffin in jail pending trial, and called him a “danger to the community”. However, in a Griffin’s motion for immediate release, his attorney argued that federal prosecutors are basing that request on “misleading and selective presentation of evidence.”
The case stems from Griffin’s alleged trespassing at the U.S. Capitol the day pro-Trump rioters stormed the building. Federal prosecutors have raised concerns about what Griffin said about returning to the Capitol and bringing guns to the presidential inauguration.
In a now-deleted Facebook post, Griffin made a prediction about Inauguration Day where he said “blood will run out of the building”.
Griffin brought his plans up again in an Otero County Commission meeting.
Griffin’s attorney claims federal prosecutors ignored Griffin’s statements “that he lawfully carried firearms solely to protect himself and his family from death threats.”
According to court documents obtained by KOB 4, the FBI refers to interviews with Griffin and one of his associates during the investigation. Griffin described himself as “an American to the bone,” and denied he had violent intentions.
Following his arrival in D.C., an FBI asked, “What brought you back to D.C.?” Griffin responded, “I was concerned. The country going straight back down the tube. The election was stolen. I came to pray for the Nation.”
When asked if he was traveling with guns, Griffin said, “it’s my Second Amendment Right. I have death threats…”
Griffin’s pre-trial detention hearing is schedule for Feb. 1.
