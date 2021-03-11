Couy Griffin pleads not guilty in federal court | KOB 4

Couy Griffin pleads not guilty in federal court

Couy Griffin pleads not guilty in federal court

Nathan O'Neal
Created: March 11, 2021 08:38 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Couy Griffin appeared virtually in federal court Thursday morning for his arraignment in the criminal case for his alleged role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Griffin pleaded not guilty to two counts — for entering a restricted part of the Capitol grounds and for disorderly conduct.

Griffin’s attorneys indicated they were seeking a plea deal, however, federal prosecutors have not determined whether that is suitable in this case yet.

Griffin's next status conference is set for April 7.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

1 injured after shooting at Coronado mall
1 injured after shooting at Coronado mall
Authorities arrest person of interest in Sunport slayings in Missouri
Authorities arrest person of interest in Sunport slayings in Missouri
Rio Rancho Police investigate shooting near Club Rio Rancho
Rio Rancho Police investigate shooting near Club Rio Rancho
Reopening Map: 7 counties now in Turquoise level, 7 counties in Green
Reopening Map: 7 counties now in Turquoise level, 7 counties in Green
Northbound I-25 closed at Comanche due to multi-vehicle accident
Northbound I-25 closed at Comanche due to multi-vehicle accident