COVID-19: Albuquerque tech startup sells temperature cameras to businesses

“For our business clients who are interested in taking the temperatures of their employees every day or multiple times a day, we have a full back end of facial recognition features which allows management to not only get alerts when someone is presenting with a fever, but also allows management to basically have accountability and see which employees have scanned on a daily basis,” Strobert said.

It can also keep track of an employee’s temperature over time and streamline resources to an employee who has a fever.

“All it requires is that you put your face close enough and then we can get a temperature reading,” Strobert said.

Perspective Components Inc. is already working with businesses around the U.S. and in New Mexico like Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

They are charging $200 a month per camera, but the cost goes down if a business buys more cameras.



