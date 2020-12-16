COVID-19: All New Mexico counties in red

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 16, 2020 01:55 PM
Created: December 16, 2020 01:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Every county in New Mexico must adhere to the highest level of restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The state's updated "Red to Green" map shows San Miguel County moved back into the red. Previously, it was the only county in the state to be in the yellow. San Miguel will have two days to adjust to the new restrictions.
Despite counties appearing in the red, the state reported that 27 counties improved in at least one of the two health gating criteria metrics, and 23 improved in both metrics.
The state updates its map on Wednesdays, every two weeks.
