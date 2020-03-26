COVID-19: Businesses look to cut costs by decreasing trash service

Brittany Costello
Created: March 25, 2020 09:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Like many businesses, hotels are trying to figure how to survive the economic damages of COVID-19. Hotels are being ordered to reduce occupancy to 50%, but some say guest numbers are actually in the single digits.
“We’re not going to be able to make our mortgage payments, we’re not going to be able to pay our utility bills,” said Imesh Vaidya, CEO of Premiere Hospitality. “The occupancy is in the single digits. The breakeven occupancy is in the 50 to 60 percentiles depending on the property. Tight now were not even coming close to making any of our obligations.”
Hotel officials said they’re trying to cut costs where they can, starting with the garbage cans. Vaidya said the city’s waste service comes five times a week, which costs about $600 a month.
“Saving a couple hundred bucks may be a few more hours I can go ahead and give to my employees rather than pay for a service that’s not being utilized,” said Vaidya.
Nowadays, he said they’re barely filling a trash bag per day. When Vaidya tried to decrease his service to once or twice a week, he said it hasn’t been a quick fix and time is money.
However, the city said they are regularly altering service during this time. Mayor Keller said they are considering increasing service to residences, because people are home more often, and decreasing service to business.
The city said people can call 311 to change service schedules or call the number on your bill.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company