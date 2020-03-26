COVID-19: Businesses look to cut costs by decreasing trash service

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Like many businesses, hotels are trying to figure how to survive the economic damages of COVID-19. Hotels are being ordered to reduce occupancy to 50%, but some say guest numbers are actually in the single digits.

“We’re not going to be able to make our mortgage payments, we’re not going to be able to pay our utility bills,” said Imesh Vaidya, CEO of Premiere Hospitality. “The occupancy is in the single digits. The breakeven occupancy is in the 50 to 60 percentiles depending on the property. Tight now were not even coming close to making any of our obligations.”