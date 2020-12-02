COVID-19 cases rising again in nursing homes, long-term care facilities

Joy Wang
December 02, 2020
Created: December 02, 2020 09:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As COVID-19 cases rise across the country, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are also beginning to see an uptick in cases.
“This round we're seeing more positives in staff than in residents, and so, again, that could be rampant and we're trying to control that as much as we can, but we're gonna see those numbers spike within the next couple of weeks,” said Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, secretary of Aging and Long-Term Services.
Nursing homes and long term care facilities have learned a lot about the virus since March. While the state has helped by providing PPE and testing to control the spread, they’re not able to control what happens outside the facility.
“Even though the residents stay at that facility, staff come and go. And so, if staff are coming and going, then they're at risk of bringing that in,” Hotrum-Lopez said.
What’s happening in hospitals impacts many of these facilities, too.
“The trend of hospitals increasing, and their bed capacity, we know that many of those residents, once they have stabilized, will be coming into a long term care facility at least to do more recovery,” Hotrum-Lopez said.
Hotrum-Lopez said there’s been an increase in surveillance and rapid responses.
“Where we once did maybe 5,000 tests a week in long-term care facilities, because of our rapid responses, now we can be up to 20,000 tests a week, and that really puts strain on our providers. That puts strain on our caregivers,” she said.
New Mexico used to rank 34th in nursing home facilities with COVID-19 cases nationwide, but has now moved up to 25th in the nation.
“We got a smaller workforce because they're tired, and because they are now getting infected with COVID, that we are seeing problems with staffing up facilities,” Hotrum-Lopez said.
While the positivity rate seems lower compared to what’s happening outside the facilities, any spike in cases can be even more deadly.
