COVID-19 cases rising again in nursing homes, long-term care facilities

What’s happening in hospitals impacts many of these facilities, too.

“The trend of hospitals increasing, and their bed capacity, we know that many of those residents, once they have stabilized, will be coming into a long term care facility at least to do more recovery,” Hotrum-Lopez said.

Hotrum-Lopez said there’s been an increase in surveillance and rapid responses.

“Where we once did maybe 5,000 tests a week in long-term care facilities, because of our rapid responses, now we can be up to 20,000 tests a week, and that really puts strain on our providers. That puts strain on our caregivers,” she said.

New Mexico used to rank 34th in nursing home facilities with COVID-19 cases nationwide, but has now moved up to 25th in the nation.

“We got a smaller workforce because they're tired, and because they are now getting infected with COVID, that we are seeing problems with staffing up facilities,” Hotrum-Lopez said.

While the positivity rate seems lower compared to what’s happening outside the facilities, any spike in cases can be even more deadly.



