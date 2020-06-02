COVID-19 cases spike in Otero County Prison

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Uptown Genesis facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 367.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 227 new cases of COVID-19. Of those newly reported cases, 116 cases are among inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported at total of 8,024 cases.