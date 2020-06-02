COVID-19 cases spike in Otero County Prison | KOB 4
ALERT > Polls for New Mexico's Primary Election are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Click here to find a voting site.
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

COVID-19 cases spike in Otero County Prison

COVID-19 cases spike in Otero County Prison

Justine Lopez
Updated: June 02, 2020 04:12 PM
Created: June 02, 2020 04:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Tuesday. 

The latest deaths include:

Advertisement
  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Uptown Genesis facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
  • A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 367.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 227 new cases of COVID-19. Of those newly reported cases, 116 cases are among inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility.  As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported at total of 8,024 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 15 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Curry County
  • 3 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 30 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 42 new cases in San Juan County
  • 4 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County
  • 116 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 182 people are hospitalized, and 2,960 have recovered. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Hundreds march in rain-soaked Black Lives Matter protest
Hundreds march in rain-soaked Black Lives Matter protest
Jon Jones helps clean up after chaos in downtown Albuquerque
Jon Jones helps clean up after chaos in downtown Albuquerque
Polls open for New Mexico primary election
Polls open for New Mexico primary election
New Mexico utility seeks to decouple electric rates, costs
New Mexico utility seeks to decouple electric rates, costs
Central remains closed following night of riots
Central remains closed following night of riots
Advertisement


Voters cast ballots in primary election amid extra safety precautions
Voters cast ballots in primary election amid extra safety precautions
Masks don't appear to be an issue as people vote in New Mexico
Masks don't appear to be an issue as people vote in New Mexico
Despite pandemic, thousands choose to vote in person in New Mexico
Despite pandemic, thousands choose to vote in person in New Mexico
COVID-19 cases spike in Otero County Prison
COVID-19 cases spike in Otero County Prison
Charges in New Mexico GOP building vandalism dropped
Charges in New Mexico GOP building vandalism dropped