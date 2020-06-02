COVID-19 cases spike in Otero County Prison

- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Uptown Genesis facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 367.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 227 new cases of COVID-19. Of those newly reported cases, 116 cases are among inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported at total of 8,024 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 15 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Curry County
- 3 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 30 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Sandoval County
- 42 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Valencia County
- 116 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 182 people are hospitalized, and 2,960 have recovered.