COVID-19: Churches adapt by holding services online

Grace Reader
Created: March 29, 2020 09:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Many churches are finding new ways to stay connected with their parishioners amid the virus outbreak.
Some places of worship like Legacy Church in Albuquerque are livestreaming their Sunday service, but older churches are still getting caught up to speed on technology.
“As we speak right now, the church is being wired for livestreaming, which in a church that was built in 1796, you can see there would be some issues that would come with that," said Father Andrew Pavlak with San Felipe De Neri Perish in Old Town. "Hopefully by next Sunday, Psalm Sunday weekend, we'll be up and running with our live stream.”
Not having people fill the pews at San Felipe De Neri also poses other financial problems for the church.
"The financial reality is very, very true,” Father Pavlak said. “Every week we normally get about $5,000 worth of collections, and this is all the collections for the last two weeks. Not $5,000 certainly.”
Father Pavlak said the Old Town parish has enough savings to last a few weeks to a couple of months, but other churches in town are not so lucky.
"There's a number of parishes that live from week to week and their collections and our archbishops are dealing with those directly,” Father said.
