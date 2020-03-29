COVID-19: Churches adapt by holding services online

"The financial reality is very, very true,” Father Pavlak said. “Every week we normally get about $5,000 worth of collections, and this is all the collections for the last two weeks. Not $5,000 certainly.”

Father Pavlak said the Old Town parish has enough savings to last a few weeks to a couple of months, but other churches in town are not so lucky.

"There's a number of parishes that live from week to week and their collections and our archbishops are dealing with those directly,” Father said.