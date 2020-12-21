CDC reports high death rate in New Mexico

"We see this effect across New Mexico for various disease states with very high rates of kidney disease, liver disease, obesity, diabetes -- that patients that present with almost any type of illness fare far worse."said Dr. Denise Gonzales, medical director of healthcare services at Presbyterian. "This pandemic highlights what our entire state experiences on a regular basis which is higher mortality due to all of those causes"

Doctors are working hard to save lives, but hospitals capacity continues to be stretched thin.

"We're right on the brink. It's not just one hospital -- all of the major hospitals are right at the brink," Gonzales said.

While vaccines have given doctors some new hope, they have a desperate plea this holiday season.

"While this is a hopeful time, it is not the time to let up on our efforts we have another holiday coming up, and we really need to maintain those COVID-safe practices, so please, please do not gather outside of your household, continue to wear a mask and maintain social distancing," said Dr. McKee.

States with the highest death rate for the week of Dec. 13:

Iowa - 21.4 deaths per 100,000 people

South Dakota - 17.3 deaths per 100,000 people

North Dakota - 14.3 deaths per 100,000 people

New Mexico - 10.8 deaths per 100,000 people