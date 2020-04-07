COVID-19: New Mexico Department of Corrections identify inmates who are eligible for early release

To be eligible, inmates must have 30 days or less left on their sentences and have a parole plan in place. Any victims must also be notified of the inmate’s release.

“Anybody who is a sex offender, who has been convicted of felony DWI, domestic abuse, assault on a peace officer or serving time on a firearms enhancement—they would be disqualified,” Harrison said.

There have been no confirmed positive cases on COVID-19 in New Mexico’s state prisons, but state authorities said they’re not taking any chances.

Inmates who are eligible for early release will be medically screened before being released.

The governor’s order only applies to state prisons. KOB 4 reached out to the governor’s office to see what kind of guidance they offered for county facilities. State officials said they are encouraging county jails to take measures that protect public health.