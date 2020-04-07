COVID-19: New Mexico Department of Corrections identify inmates who are eligible for early release

Nathan O'Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The New Mexico Department of Corrections has identified two inmates, a man and a woman, who will be released Tuesday after the governor issued an executive order calling for the release of some inmates to help reduce the risk of further spreading COVID-19. The corrections department will evaluate who is eligible to be released daily.
"Public health and public safety, in this pandemic environment, go hand-in-hand,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in a press release. “And we will work as a state to protect every population to the greatest extent that we can."
Eric Harrison is a spokesperson for state corrections department.
“Our panel of experts is going to be looking at these different cases is going to be assessing this every day until April 30,” Harrison said.
To be eligible, inmates must have 30 days or less left on their sentences and have a parole plan in place. Any victims must also be notified of the inmate’s release.
“Anybody who is a sex offender, who has been convicted of felony DWI, domestic abuse, assault on a peace officer or serving time on a firearms enhancement—they would be disqualified,” Harrison said.
There have been no confirmed positive cases on COVID-19 in New Mexico’s state prisons, but state authorities said they’re not taking any chances.
Inmates who are eligible for early release will be medically screened before being released.
The governor’s order only applies to state prisons. KOB 4 reached out to the governor’s office to see what kind of guidance they offered for county facilities. State officials said they are encouraging county jails to take measures that protect public health.
