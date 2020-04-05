COVID-19: Old Town Catholic Church adapts Palm Sunday celebrations

While churches and other places of worship are exempt from the governor’s rule to close nonessential businesses, the governor has encouraged churches to refrain from in-person Easter celebrations and services.

A spokesperson from the governor’s office said they appreciate church officials’ willingness to keep social distancing measures in place in order to reduce the spread of the virus.

Knapp said she’s convinced the San Felipe De Neri did enough to keep everyone safe Sunday.

“Just keep the world in your prayers and please follow the direction of keeping your distance, take it seriously, protect your families and god bless,” she said.