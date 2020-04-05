COVID-19: Old Town Catholic Church adapts Palm Sunday celebrations

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The San Felipe De Neri Church in Old Town is used to seeing a packed church on Palm Sunday, however this year they are adapting their services due to the coronavirus.
“We're celebrating Palm Sunday, which is where Jesus Christ entered Jerusalem. This is the beginning of our holy week,” said attendee Rosaura Knapp.
Knapp is one of the people who showed up to receive her palms, but this time she stood on lines that kept her six feet apart from the next person waiting.
“We're celebrating Jesus and we're celebrating our faith right now which is really tested at this time,” she said.
While churches and other places of worship are exempt from the governor’s rule to close nonessential businesses, the governor has encouraged churches to refrain from in-person Easter celebrations and services.
A spokesperson from the governor’s office said they appreciate church officials’ willingness to keep social distancing measures in place in order to reduce the spread of the virus.
Knapp said she’s convinced the San Felipe De Neri did enough to keep everyone safe Sunday.
“Just keep the world in your prayers and please follow the direction of keeping your distance, take it seriously, protect your families and god bless,” she said.
