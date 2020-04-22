COVID-19-positive nursing home residents funneled into facility with history of safety violations, lawsuits

Canyon Transitional is owned by Genesis Healthcare, which operates 25 nursing homes throughout New Mexcio. In recent years, Genesis has faced legal trouble and health violations.

In 2017, the Department of Justice criticized Genesis and forced the Pennsylvania-based company to pay out $53 million after lawsuits alleged false claims and "grossly substandard nursing care."

Specifically at Canyon Transitional, inspectors tracked a pattern of health and safety violations in recent years, including in 2019 when "the facility failed to practice proper infection control practices."

An analysis of inspection reports conducted by Searchlight New Mexico found that 80 percent of Genesis Healthcare's facilities had been cited for poor infection control.

"We're at a point right now where there needs to be a lot of oversight of these facilities," said Searchlight New Mexico reporter Ed Williams. "Nursing homes are obviously hot spots for the coronavirus and people there are very vulnerable."

Some nursing healthcare experts are troubled, including UCSF nursing professor Charlene Harrington who has studied nursing homes for 35 years.

"Those residents, if they don't get very high quality care could easily die, so it's very worrisome," said Harrington.

Despite past violations, state officials say Canyon Transitional is currently in compliance with state and federal standards.

As of Wednesday afternoon, state health officials expected Canyon Transitional to house at least 10 COVID-19 patients.

KOB 4 reached out to Genesis Healthcare for comment but have not heard back.

Statement provide by Cabinet Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez – Aging and Long-Term Services:

"Throughout this pandemic we have to make difficult decisions and take action to save lives. Having a COVID only nursing home at Canyon Transitional will undoubtedly save lives and fill a vital gap in our system of care for people who are COVID positive. This COVID only nursing home will provide protection for two populations; First, it will provide protection to residents in long term care facilities across the state who would otherwise have COVID positive discharges into their facility and, secondly, it will provide protection for all of the State's COVID positive residents who may need a general or ICU bed that might otherwise be taken by a nursing home resident who could recover in a lower acuity setting. There will be setbacks and challenges but the state will continue to work closely with Canyon Transitional to ensure residents get the care they deserve.



While Canyon Transitional has had DOH’s DHI citations in years past, they have taken corrective action, making personnel changes (including the hiring of a new Administrator and a new Director of Nursing) and have worked to resolve survey issues. When Canyon Transitional became a COVID only nursing home they were deemed to be in substantial compliance by DOH’s DHI. Additionally, there are currently no open complaints with the State Ombudsman."

Are you a nursing home employee? Do you have a loved one in a nursing home? Help Searchlight New Mexico expand on its story —text 'nursing' to 505 427 2777 or email reporter Ed Williams at ed@searchlightnm.org.

