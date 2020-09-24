COVID-19: Rapid Response numbers on the rise in New Mexico

Joy Wang
Updated: September 24, 2020 06:09 PM
Created: September 24, 2020 05:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Rapid Response to COVID-19 cases at businesses and organizations have increased.
For the week of Sept. 7, the state responded to 128 cases. Cases jumped to 223 for the week of Sept. 14.
Bernalillo County saw the biggest increase in cases, followed by Sandoval County ad Dona Ana County.
The governor said the numbers are indicator that the state is moving in the wrong direction in the fight against COVID-19.
"This is problematic. This is an indication that we're spreading COVID, and we're spreading it right back to some of the highest risk areas including restaurants," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. "Are restaurant the problem? I'll talk about this again. No business including restaurants in of themselves are COVID-19 problems."
Rapid Response teams also respond to schools. The governor said 71 positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in students and staff since Sept. 7.
The governor reminded people to wear a face covering and social distance to avoid spreading the virus.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company