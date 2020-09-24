COVID-19: Rapid Response numbers on the rise in New Mexico

"This is problematic. This is an indication that we're spreading COVID, and we're spreading it right back to some of the highest risk areas including restaurants," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. "Are restaurant the problem? I'll talk about this again. No business including restaurants in of themselves are COVID-19 problems."

Rapid Response teams also respond to schools. The governor said 71 positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in students and staff since Sept. 7.

The governor reminded people to wear a face covering and social distance to avoid spreading the virus.