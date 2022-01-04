COVID-19 vaccination clinics at APS schools, facilities

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 04, 2022 03:14 PM
Created: January 04, 2022 03:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools students returned from winter break Tuesday. As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Bernalillo County and across the state, extra precautions are being taken. There are also 20 vaccination clinics planned for the month of January.
Here's what you need to know:
Shot clinics in January (Appointments required)
For future clinic dates, click here.
