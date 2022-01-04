COVID-19 vaccination clinics at APS schools, facilities | KOB 4

COVID-19 vaccination clinics at APS schools, facilities

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 04, 2022 03:14 PM
Created: January 04, 2022 03:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools students returned from winter break Tuesday. As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Bernalillo County and across the state, extra precautions are being taken. There are also 20 vaccination clinics planned for the month of January. 

Here's what you need to know:

  • Vaccines are available for children ages 5-11
  • New Mexicans who are 16 and older are eligible for the booster as long as they received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months ago or the second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine five months ago. 
  • All school workers in New Mexico must provide proof they are fully vaccinated, including a booster shot if eligible, or participate in weekly surveillance testing beginning Jan. 17.

Shot clinics in January (Appointments required)

  • Jan. 4 Oñate Elementary School, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 5 East San Jose Elementary School, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 6 Marie Hughes Elementary School, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 10 Rudolfo Anaya Elementary School, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 11 Hawthrone Elementary School, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 13 Cibola High School, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 15 West Mesa High School, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For future clinic dates, click here.


