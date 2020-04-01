COVID-19 social distancing scoreboard: How does is work?

Joy Wang
Created: April 01, 2020 10:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The governor displayed data in a Tuesday press conference that show rating for how counties are doing in social distancing.
The ratings come from the company Unacast and works by gathering GPS data from smartphones. According to Unacast’s social distancing scoreboard, New Mexico received a "C" for social distancing.
KOB 4 reached out to Unacast to figure out how the grading system worked and whether it accounted for essential workers traveling or people traveling in rural areas. Unacast did not get back to KOB 4 in time for this story.
Here’s what we do know:
For more information about Unacast’s social distancing scoreboards, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company