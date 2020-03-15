COVID-19: State issues public health order limiting restaurant, bar occupancy to no more than 50%

All casinos and horse racing facilities must also close until April 10. Casinos operating on tribal land are exempt from the provision.

“The best thing New Mexicans can do right now is self-isolate and limit person-to-person contact,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in a press release. “We all have to pull together in this effort. Keep washing your hands with soap and water regularly. Stay at home. Remember your neighbors and buy only what you need when you are shopping.”

New Mexicans who detect symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).