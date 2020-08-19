COVID-19: State reports New Mexico is meeting every gating criteria metric | KOB 4
COVID-19: State reports New Mexico is meeting every gating criteria metric

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 19, 2020 03:00 PM
Created: August 19, 2020 02:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health posted an update to its website Wednesday that said the state is meeting its goal of 168 COVID-19 cases on a 7-day rolling average.

Due to reporting delays, the state is reporting the 7-day rolling average for Aug. 13. According to state's website, the average is 137. 

The state clarified how it calculates the 7-day rolling average on Tuesday. It says it the number is calculated using the date the tests were collected, and the confirmed positive cases from those days. Using that metric, the state is meeting the goal of 168 cases. 

The Department of Health's website lists every gating criteria that the state must meet to consider more reopenings. According to the website, New Mexico is meeting every metric.

The governor's public health order runs through Aug. 28. However, the governor had previously said more reopenings could be considered early if New Mexico meets its gating criteria. It's unclear if that will happen before the current public health order expires.  


