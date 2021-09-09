COVID-19 vaccination or exemption required for New Mexico State Fair

Kai Porter
Updated: September 09, 2021 04:45 PM
Created: September 09, 2021 04:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Before heading to the New Mexico State Fair, you'll want to make sure you have proof of vaccination or an exemption. An exemption will also require a negative COVID-19 test within the last 48 hours.
Children under 12 are exempt from the requirement because the vaccine hasn't been approved for them yet. Expo New Mexico's General Manager Dan Mourning said parents should still feel safe bringing their younger children to the fair, even if they're too young to get the shot.
"Let me tell you right now, New Mexico is a sea of red – there's an island of green, it's called the New Mexico State Fair," Mourning said. "This is a low transmission spot. Kids that cannot get vaccinated, you can feel safe coming out here and bringing them to the New Mexico State Fair this year."
Masks are not required while fairgoers are outside, but bring one just in case because it's needed to enter any of the indoor exhibits. Officials are also recommending masks outdoors if social distancing isn't possible.
