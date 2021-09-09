COVID-19 vaccination or exemption required for New Mexico State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Before heading to the New Mexico State Fair, you'll want to make sure you have proof of vaccination or an exemption. An exemption will also require a negative COVID-19 test within the last 48 hours.

Children under 12 are exempt from the requirement because the vaccine hasn't been approved for them yet. Expo New Mexico's General Manager Dan Mourning said parents should still feel safe bringing their younger children to the fair, even if they're too young to get the shot.