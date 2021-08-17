COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test required for NM State Fair admission

Any attendees eligible for exemption on the basis of disability must provide a statement from a New Mexico-licensed, practicing medical professional stating the individual's disability that necessitates an accommodation and the probable duration of the need for accommodation.

Any attendees eligible on the basis of sincerely-held religious belief must document that the request for an accommodation has been made. They must also provide a State Fair official with a statement regarding how the vaccine conflicts with their religious observance, practice or belief.

All statements must be provided to a State Fair official to warrant entry into the State Fair.

These guidelines were announced in a public health order put in place Tuesday regarding vaccination requirements. Gov. Lujan Grisham also reimplemented a mask mandate Tuesday.