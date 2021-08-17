COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test required for NM State Fair admission

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – All New Mexico State Fair attendees must provide adequate proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Attendees are required to present proof of vaccination to a State Fair official before entering unless they are eligible for an exemption. Exemptions will be made for attendees with a qualifying medical condition, disability or sincerely-held religious belief.
If a State Fair official determines an attendee has met the exemption requirements, they must then provide adequate proof that they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours of entering the fair grounds.
Any attendees claiming exemption due to a qualifying medical condition must provide a statement from a physician, nurse practitioner or other New Mexico-licensed, practicing medical professional. The statement must state the individual's exemption qualification and must indicate the probable duration of the individual's inability to receive the vaccine.
Any attendees eligible for exemption on the basis of disability must provide a statement from a New Mexico-licensed, practicing medical professional stating the individual's disability that necessitates an accommodation and the probable duration of the need for accommodation.
Any attendees eligible on the basis of sincerely-held religious belief must document that the request for an accommodation has been made. They must also provide a State Fair official with a statement regarding how the vaccine conflicts with their religious observance, practice or belief.
All statements must be provided to a State Fair official to warrant entry into the State Fair.
These guidelines were announced in a public health order put in place Tuesday regarding vaccination requirements. Gov. Lujan Grisham also reimplemented a mask mandate Tuesday.
