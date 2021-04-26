COVID-19 vaccine self-scheduling now available to New Mexicans 16 and older

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health announced that residents who are 16 years and older will be able to schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine without an event code beginning Monday, April 26.
To schedule an appointment, New Mexicans can log in to the state's vaccine portal and select a nearby vaccination site.
“With public schools back in session and summer just around the corner, we want students to know that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 protects them and their families - and will help us all get back to doing the things we miss,” NMDOH Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said.
During the week of May 3, students 16 and older will be given priority for vaccine appointments. The NMDOH is calling the event Student COVID-19 Vaccination Week.
If an appointment is not available, state officials say to check back again periodically. Providers are continually updating appointment schedules.
Seniors and those with disabilities can call 1-800-432-2080 for support with registration and scheduling.
Vaccinations for New Mexicans under the age of 18 requires parental consent, and Pfizer is the only vaccine available for students 16-to-17-years-old.
