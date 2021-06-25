COVID clinic closes up shop due to decline in patients

About 1,500 patients were treated and more than 1,000 days of hospitalizations were avoided.

“I really think this was the most rewarding work any of us have done. We were able to help people in the frontline in the middle of the pandemic,” she said.

Sim said working at the clinic was a privilege, but it wasn’t easy.

“Sometimes it requires, you know, a lot of hand-holding and crying with the patients and hearing them. But by the time they left, we had some patients, by the fifth day of treatment, dancing on their way out,” said Sim.

When the state got closer to hitting the 60% vaccination goal, Sim didn’t’ see many people walking into the clinic. She said the usual 29 patients per day dwindled to one, or two patients.

“It’s reaffirming that people are getting vaccinated and being more careful. And the message has gotten out there,” she said.