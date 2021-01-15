COVID-safe practices helping decrease presence of other illnesses, including RSV and flu

"Respiratory syncytial virus causes the common cold in a lot of adults and, in kids, it can be a little more serious. That is not protected by a vaccine, yet we've seen radical drops in RSV," said Dr. Walter DeHority of UNM School of Medicine. "For example, last year, the second week of January, we had 332 confirmed cases of RSV. This year, second week of January, we had two. So that is probably those same measures - the masking, the social distancing, the handwashing - it's not only decreasing COVID, it's decreasing every respiratory virus, including the flu."

Since the public health measures are so effective, Dr. DeHority addressed whether they could be used after the pandemic.

"As an infectious disease doctor, it's very intriguing because these are our foes that we fight every winter. So, it's there something like wearing a mask and we see these unprecedented decreases in these viruses, it's really intriguing," he said. "But, I think we also need to keep in mind economic, social, and political ramifications. So, it's a really complicated question. I think, if nothing else, we've learned that these measures do work so if there ever is a time when we do need to make some inroads in controlling these illnesses, we do know that this is effective."

Dr. DeHority said more Americans are also getting their flu shots. He says about 30 million more Americans received their vaccine this year when compared to a normal year.