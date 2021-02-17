COVID-safe practices implemented on Ash Wednesday | KOB 4
COVID-safe practices implemented on Ash Wednesday

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: February 17, 2021 05:25 PM
Created: February 17, 2021 03:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Churches were taking extra precautions to keep people safe on Ash Wednesday.

Father Gabriel Gomez of San Felipe de Neri in Old Town said his goal is protect the faithful parishioners.

"We use the Q-tips, use the gloves, we continue with social distance, our masks," he said. 

David Doyle, pastor of Christ the King Old Catholic Church, a non-Roman Catholic Church, stood at the corner of San Mateo and Central giving out ashes.

"We've had probably 300 plus people come by here to get ashes," he said.

Doyle said this was the biggest year yet for people stopping by for ashes.

"We've been doing this for five or six years now," he said. "Same corner, about the same time. But, this is just amazing."


