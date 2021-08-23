'COVID Stops Here': List will showcase businesses with high vaccination rates

In addition to encouraging vaccinations, the NMCC is starting a new campaign called 'COVID Stops Here.'

The chamber will be highlighting any business that reaches those impressive vaccination milestones.

“Their customers are going to want to know that, right? It’s going to make them more comfortable shopping in those places, eating in those places,” Black said. "So I think it’s an effort to really do the one thing we know can get us through this pandemic as quickly as possible and that’s get as many people vaccinated as possible.”

Black said while they are encouraging vaccinations, they do not support more mandates placed on businesses.

“We prefer that business lead,” Black said. “We're not a big fan of mandates on business. Whether it’s, you look at some states like, in Texas and Oklahoma and Florida, where legislative leaders or governors are trying to restrict business ability to keep a safe workplace. Fortunately, we're not dealing with that here, but we also don’t want other government mandates on top of business.”

The list is not out just yet. But this week the NMCC will be releasing names of those businesses that fit into those new vaccination categories.