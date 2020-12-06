COVID surge pushes New Mexico hospitals one step closer to rationing care

"So if someone's in hospital, and we don't have enough, how do we ration? It's something we don't want to get to, and it's something, with the current numbers, we may possibly get to over the next couple weeks,” he said.

Crisis care, as outlined by the executive order, will allow the state’s medical advisory team to come up with a plan to decide who gets health care and how.

If the newly-appointed State Health Secretary Tracie Collins decides it’s needed, the crisis care plan will be rolled out to the state’s hospitals.

On Sunday, the Department of Health reported that 323 ICU beds are occupied statewide. Hospitals are about 120 beds away from reaching the crisis levels.

KOB 4 reached out to the governor’s office to find out if Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will declare Crisis Care standards in the near future, but a spokesperson never responded.