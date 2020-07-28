Cowboys for Trump defends ‘go back to Africa’ comments

“They want to destroy our country. They want to talk about playing a Black national anthem before football games? I got a better idea, why don’t you go back to Africa and form your little football teams over in Africa and you can play on a(n) old beat-out dirt lot and you can play your Black national anthem there. How about that?” he said. “This is America, we play the National Anthem in America today.”

At least 2,200 people watched the video before it was removed from the Cowboys for Trump website.