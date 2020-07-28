Cowboys for Trump defends ‘go back to Africa’ comments | KOB 4
Advertisement

Cowboys for Trump defends ‘go back to Africa’ comments

In this March 12, 2019, file photo, Otero County Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder Coy Griffin denounces gun control and pro-abortion rights bills in the New Mexico State Legislature at a protest outside the Statehouse in Santa Fe, N.M. The group said this week seek arbitration in a fight with the New Mexico Secretary of State over fines and required reports. In this March 12, 2019, file photo, Otero County Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder Coy Griffin denounces gun control and pro-abortion rights bills in the New Mexico State Legislature at a protest outside the Statehouse in Santa Fe, N.M. The group said this week seek arbitration in a fight with the New Mexico Secretary of State over fines and required reports. |  Photo: AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File

The Associated Press
Updated: July 28, 2020 06:24 AM
Created: July 28, 2020 06:18 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The founder of the political group Cowboys for Trump urged people who support the playing of the Black National Anthem at football games to “go back to Africa.”

In a 35-minute video speech on Facebook live Sunday, Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin of New Mexico said supporters of the Black National Anthem want to “destroy our country."

Advertisement

“They want to destroy our country. They want to talk about playing a Black national anthem before football games? I got a better idea, why don’t you go back to Africa and form your little football teams over in Africa and you can play on a(n) old beat-out dirt lot and you can play your Black national anthem there. How about that?” he said. “This is America, we play the National Anthem in America today.”

At least 2,200 people watched the video before it was removed from the Cowboys for Trump website.

Harold Bailey, the president of the Albuquerque chapter of the NAACP, called the remarks some of the most hateful things he’s heard in recent memory. 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports case of human bubonic plague
New Mexico reports case of human bubonic plague
Cowboys for Trump defends ‘go back to Africa’ comments
In this March 12, 2019, file photo, Otero County Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder Coy Griffin denounces gun control and pro-abortion rights bills in the New Mexico State Legislature at a protest outside the Statehouse in Santa Fe, N.M. The group said this week seek arbitration in a fight with the New Mexico Secretary of State over fines and required reports.
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 467 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 467 additional COVID-19 cases
APD: Man arrested after threatening gas station clerk with gun
APD: Man arrested after threatening gas station clerk with gun
Video: Inmates riot at San Juan County jail
Video: Inmates riot at San Juan County jail
Advertisement


APD: Man arrested after threatening gas station clerk with gun
APD: Man arrested after threatening gas station clerk with gun
Navajo Nation reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths
NM Restaurant Association requests for Eddy Co. judge to rule on lawsuit over indoor dining
NM Restaurant Association requests for Eddy Co. judge to rule on lawsuit over indoor dining
Cowboys for Trump defends ‘go back to Africa’ comments
In this March 12, 2019, file photo, Otero County Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder Coy Griffin denounces gun control and pro-abortion rights bills in the New Mexico State Legislature at a protest outside the Statehouse in Santa Fe, N.M. The group said this week seek arbitration in a fight with the New Mexico Secretary of State over fines and required reports.
AG launches new unit to address retail organized crime
AG launches new unit to address retail organized crime