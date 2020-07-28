Cowboys for Trump defends ‘go back to Africa’ comments

Photo: AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File|
The Associated Press
Updated: July 28, 2020 06:24 AM
Created: July 28, 2020 06:18 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The founder of the political group Cowboys for Trump urged people who support the playing of the Black National Anthem at football games to “go back to Africa.”
In a 35-minute video speech on Facebook live Sunday, Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin of New Mexico said supporters of the Black National Anthem want to “destroy our country."
“They want to destroy our country. They want to talk about playing a Black national anthem before football games? I got a better idea, why don’t you go back to Africa and form your little football teams over in Africa and you can play on a(n) old beat-out dirt lot and you can play your Black national anthem there. How about that?” he said. “This is America, we play the National Anthem in America today.”
At least 2,200 people watched the video before it was removed from the Cowboys for Trump website.
Harold Bailey, the president of the Albuquerque chapter of the NAACP, called the remarks some of the most hateful things he’s heard in recent memory.
