Cowboys for Trump fends off financial disclosures

The group, also known by its C4T insignia, compared its plight in new court filings to the travails of the NAACP during the civil rights movement as Alabama sought unsuccessfully for disclosure of names and local addresses for members of the nation’s oldest civil rights group.

“The NAACP showed that past release of its membership lists had exposed members to economic targeting, loss of employment, physical coercion, and other forms of hostility,” attorneys for Cowboys for Trump said.

Griffin’s political and legal troubles have mounted amid criticism of his comments that some Black NFL players should “go back to Africa” if they want to stand for “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” — traditionally known as the Black national anthem — as a gesture of solidarity against racial injustice.

Griffin later said the recorded comments, which he posted live on social media, led the reelection campaign for Trump to distance itself from Cowboys for Trump.

A judge in parental custody disputes later barred Griffin from in-person visits with his son following social media posts that generated threats and for refusing to abide by COVID-19 mask requirements. In September, Griffin was banned from a Native American reservation by the Mescalero Apache Tribe after Griffin posted a video in which he joked about politics during a solemn blessing ceremony.