Cowboys for Trump leader refuses virus test in jail

“This matter will not move forward to a detention hearing until the defendant appears,” the judge wrote.

Griffin has said he wasn’t involved in violence at the U.S. Capitol and never went inside the building as he waded among throngs of Trump supporters on an outer balcony.

Federal prosecutors want Griffin held without bail as a flight risk and danger to others, citing a history of threatening comments, racial invective, access to firearms and vows that Joe Biden would never be president.

Faruqui says Griffin’s own actions led to his solitary confinement.

“Simply taking a COVID-19 test, something hundreds of millions of people have safely done across the world, will allow the defendant to exit isolation,” the judge wrote.

MORE: